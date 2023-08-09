Luton manager Rob Edwards says new signing Ross Barkley "brings an x-factor" to his squad.

Barkley, capped 33 times by England, has joined the Hatters on a free transfer after spending last season with French top-flight club Nice.

The former Everton and Chelsea midfielder, 29, said: "Going from the Conference to the Premier League is a great story and for me personally to be back in the Premier League, it's great motivation.

"I’m still relatively young and over the last couple of years I’ve not played as much as I’d have liked.

"But I’ve reserved a lot of energy and looked after myself, so it's great to be here now as I’ve got a lot to show but I’m ready and feeling motivated."

Luton boss Rob Edwards added:, external "Ross brings loads of experience at the top level, has international experience and brings an x-factor.

"He gives us something different, he has that ability to make something out of nothing and we need that in the Premier League. He's got all the tools required to make a difference for us.

"It's really exciting for the football club. We want the fans to be excited and they should be about Ross' arrival."