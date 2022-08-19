Transfer news: United set to double Casemiro's wages
Manchester United will double Casemiro's salary by signing the 30-year-old Brazil midfielder from Real Madrid on a four-year deal worth £350,000 a week. (Sun), external
Ajax have rejected a bid of 80m euros (£67.6m) from Manchester United for Brazil winger Antony, 22. (The Athletic), external
PSV Eindhoven will not entertain a bid from United for Netherlands attacker Cody Gakpo, 23, until after their Champions League play-off second leg at home to Rangers on 24 August. (MailOnline), external
United are considering a £25m move for Atletico Madrid's Belgium forward Yannick Carrasco, 28. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
Chelsea will consider loaning forward Christian Pulisic, 23, to Manchester United if the USA captain agrees an extension to his current contract, which has two years left to run. (MailOnline), external
Lyon's French defender Malo Gusto, 19, has attracted interest from Manchester United and Barcelona. (L'Equipe - in French), external