Frank on team news, a second Premier League season and facing Leicester
- Published
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media ahead of the Bees' trip to Leicester to start their Premier League campaign.
Here are the key lines:
Frank said that defender Kristoffer Ajer would be out until "mid-to-late August" with Sergi Canos on a similar path. However, Ethan Pinnock would miss the "first part of the season".
The Brentford boss said it was "important" Brentford "are an asset to the Premier League" despite being a "small club" with a "bottom-two budget".
Despite their struggles towards the end of last season Frank said he "has a strong belief that they can do better than last year".
He also heaped praise on Sunday's opponents saying: "We are facing a very good team. Maddison, Tielemans, Vardy, and Barnes are four top Premier League players. We need to be aware of them."
In a change of pace, Frank said he was unaware Brentford's opening day win over Arsenal featured on their All or Nothing series but would now be sure to watch it.