You've already seen Arsenal's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

The Gunners have early home games against Manchester United (2 September) and local rivals Tottenham (23 September), while champions Manchester City visit Emirates Stadium on 7 October.

On Boxing Day it's set to be West Ham at home, while the return north London derby against Spurs is scheduled for 27 April.

Mikel Arteta's side end with games against Bournemouth (h), Manchester United (a) and Everton (h).

Have your say on the fixtures here