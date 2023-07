New signing Dylan Levitt started as Hibernian defeated FC Europa in Marbella.

Fellow summer capture Adam Le Fonder netted Hibs' opener and first-half substitute Josh Campbell, on for Joe Newell, doubled that advantage.

Levitt was one of four players substituted at the break, with more changes but no more goals in the second period.

Lee Johnson's side next play Bournemouth, also in Marbella.