Matthew Raisbeck, Newcastle United commentator for BBC Radio Newcastle

While attempts to bring in forward players are ongoing, there could be an opportunity for Miguel Almiron in Saturday's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

The Paraguayan has certainly had an excellent summer - scoring goals for his country and for Newcastle - ending an electric pre-season as arguably the Magpies' best performer, and their top scorer, on six.

Eddie Howe says he "hopes it is the start of a really good season" for Almiron, who was previously applauded for his application but criticised for a lack of end product, with just 14 goals and five assists in 123 appearances.

He had a long spell out of the side after Howe's arrival last winter, and some observers felt the 28-year-old's long-term future could lie elsewhere.

But, injury to Ryan Fraser saw Almiron come back into the team at the end of last season and deliver some excellent performances on the right side of a front three. He also won the Premier League goal of the month award for April.

Howe's coaching and management has already transformed the Newcastle careers of several players, including Joelinton, Fraser and Fabian Schär. Maybe Almiron, if he continues to get a chance, will be next.

