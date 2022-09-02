Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet in their past 16 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium in January 2021. At home, they’ve conceded in their previous eight against the Gunners since a 1-0 win in November 2013.

Arsenal have won just one of their past 15 Premier League away games against Manchester United (D5 L9), picking up a 1-0 victory in November 2020.

United's Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in his past eight games against Arsenal in all competitions, netting home and away against the Gunners in the Premier League last term. Overall he’s scored nine goals against Arsenal, and they could be the 20th different opponent he reaches double figures against in his career for club and country.