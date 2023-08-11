Biereth pushing for 'Well debut against Hibs

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell says that striker Mika Biereth is in contention to make his debut against Hibs on Sunday.

The Denmark U21 international signed on loan from Arsenal earlier this month, but was not in the sqaud to face Dundee last weekend.

“He has trained the tail end of last week, he got two sessions in, and he has trained this week as well," Kettlewell said.

“He missed a couple of weeks at Arsenal so it’s just a case of us trying to get as much content into him as we can, work away with him over the next couple of days.

“But I am fairly certain that he pushes himself into the reckoning of at least being involved in the squad.”

Kettlewell also said that he is actively looking to move players on, as he looks to trim his squad to a more manageable size.

“We had more than 50 players at the club last season,” Kettlewell said.

“I feel that everyone who is at the football club must have a realistic opportunity to play in your first team.

“For us to run with another 15-16 players that aren’t pushing to be in your first team, it’s not sustainable for a club like Motherwell."