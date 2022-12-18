Sloppiness cost us - White

Ross County striker Jordan White says losing two quick goals in their 2-1 defeat by St Johnstone was the "most disappointing" aspect of their defeat.

White, with his fourth league goal of the season, gave County the lead in Dingwall, but Saints equalised then went ahead within the space of two minutes, with both goals coming from Ali Crawford.

"It’s something we speak about a lot – if we concede one, make sure you don’t concede quickly," White told BBC Scotland. "It’s something, especially when we play the Old Firm, that we harp on about and to not let it get away from you and it’s disappointing that that happened.

"I think it was the five weeks off. Obviously we’ve been in most of the time but not played. Maybe a wee bit of sloppiness in the team all over, but we’ll live and we’ll learn and move on."