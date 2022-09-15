Nottingham Forest manager S﻿teve Cooper is not intimidated by the prospect of facing a red-hot Aleksandar Mitrovic on Friday night, although he is mindful of the threat posed by Fulham's top scorer.

M﻿itrovic has carried on from where he left off in the Championship last season, notching six goals in six games to aid the Cottagers' fine start to the campaign.

"﻿It'll be difficult," Cooper said. "But it's the Premier League. Every game is difficult.

"﻿Fulham were excellent last year, comfortably won the league and deserved it. They have continuation and momentum and there's a lot that can be said for that.

"﻿We also try to analyse and recognise Mitrovic's strengths and the best way to keep him quiet. We have to be mindful of that."

F﻿orest lost three consecutive games before the enforced two-week break from football and have faced other strikers in fine form already this season.

"﻿In those three games we played Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and then Dominic Solanke," he said.

"The reality is we come up against good strikers in most games that we play."