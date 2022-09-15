Cooper 'mindful' of Mitrovic threat
- Published
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is not intimidated by the prospect of facing a red-hot Aleksandar Mitrovic on Friday night, although he is mindful of the threat posed by Fulham's top scorer.
Mitrovic has carried on from where he left off in the Championship last season, notching six goals in six games to aid the Cottagers' fine start to the campaign.
"It'll be difficult," Cooper said. "But it's the Premier League. Every game is difficult.
"Fulham were excellent last year, comfortably won the league and deserved it. They have continuation and momentum and there's a lot that can be said for that.
"We also try to analyse and recognise Mitrovic's strengths and the best way to keep him quiet. We have to be mindful of that."
Forest lost three consecutive games before the enforced two-week break from football and have faced other strikers in fine form already this season.
"In those three games we played Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and then Dominic Solanke," he said.
"The reality is we come up against good strikers in most games that we play."