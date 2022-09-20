W﻿ill Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Graham Potter has got an advantage that most managers arriving at a job mid-season don't get: he will play just one match in his first month at Chelsea, giving him an exceptional amount of time to plan his team and get to know his squad player by player.

His appointment has felt like a risky one since the outset, and it's essential for his authority in the dressing room long term that he gets good results immediately.

Given how quickly things have spiralled towards the negative with our past few coaches, a strong start is vital if this project is ever going to get off the ground at all.

In particular, the double-header against AC Milan in the Champions League now has huge importance.

Potter can make a big statement of his quality against proper European giants in matches which mean far more for Chelsea now they're bottom of their group with two games played.

The consequence of this unexpected break for Chelsea will be an exceptionally packed schedule after the World Cup - but rather than worry about that, Potter will be focused on making the most of this unique advantage he's been handed.