S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

This weekend's match down in Bournemouth is a chance for Fulham to get back on track after all the heartbreak and controversy of the defeat at Old Trafford.

Often, I resent the international break because it kills the momentum of the season, but this time around it felt very welcome. It took me quite a while to get over what happened in those 60 seconds of madness.

This is the start of a run of matches all against sides battling relegation, with West Ham, Everton and Leeds coming up after Saturday's trip to Vitality Stadium. It may be a kinder run of fixtures, but we are almost certainly going to have to find a way of playing without Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The obvious replacement up front is Carlos Vinicius. He has only scored one league goal, but that was arguably our most important one of the season, the winner against Chelsea in January.

I actually think Vinicius has some nice elements to his game, but a lot of times this season he's lacked the intensity of Mitro to really influence games.

However, he's never had a consistent run in the team, so now is his chance to really prove if he can cut it at top-flight level.

I imagine a lot of the team will still be reeling after that quarter-final, and hopefully they can channel that frustration into a positive performance on Saturday.

It'll be a difficult game but, if Fulham perform like they did at Old Trafford for the first 70 minutes, we should have enough to pick up a win.