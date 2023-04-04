Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Southampton’s relegation six-pointer against West Ham was one of the final chances to show they have what it takes to stay in the Premier League.

However, the performance at London Stadium had all the usual traits, with fans coming into the game with nervous optimism before being let down by the lack of attacking quality and eventually seeing their side succumb to a cheaply conceded goal in a narrow defeat.

However, it was not a shock to anyone on this occasion. Missing Che Adams through injury, Ruben Selles chose an attacking quartet of Mohamed Elyounoussi, Stuart Armstrong, Theo Walcott and Sekou Mara who have scored two goals combined in the Premier League and lack confidence in the attacking third, with the latter two physically dominated by West Ham’s defenders.

Paul Onuachu should have started. The 28-year-old offers Southampton a physical presence up front, allowing the team to play the ball long for him to bring others into play or target him with crosses into the box. He doesn't have the energy of a smaller and quicker attacker, but he would have given the Saints a chance of retaining possession in the final third to create goal-scoring opportunities.