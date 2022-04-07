Ralph Hasenhuttl says he would support the winners of the FA Cup being given a Champions League place - but concedes it will not be often that the famous competition is won by a team outside England's elite.

Southampton reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this season - after making the semis last year - and Hasenhuttl says it is one of the hardest competitions in the world to win.

"Look at the semi-finals this year," he said. "You have Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea - it looks more like a Champions League semi-final line-up.

"To win the FA Cup, you have to beat minimum one or two of the best teams in the world so I think there is maybe no tougher cup to win.

"There are so many good teams in England that, when you win the FA Cup, you would deserve to be in the Champions League.

"However, I do not think it will happen very often for a team to win the FA Cup who are not the biggest."

Hasenhuttl also said his side will need "a perfect performance" to beat European champions Chelsea on Saturday, although they have benefitted from a full week's preparation.

"The better the opponent, the more flexible you have to be," he said. "That's the only way you have any chance to win it.

"It's always good when you have the whole week to look at your sessions, concentrate on what we do well and find solutions to do other things better."