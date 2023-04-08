Analysis: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

It is now four games without a win for Brentford, putting a dampener on their bid for European qualification.

But for 45 minutes against third-placed Newcastle they were comfortably the better side.

Josh Dasilva impressed in midfield, Kevin Schade was lively - especially when afforded the space to show off his pace - but, as ever, Ivan Toney was the main threat.

Losing his 100% Premier League penalty record with such a tame effort could have knocked the striker and the team as a whole but instead, Brentford stayed on the front foot and deserved the lead given to them by Toney's second, far more convincing penalty.

Thomas Frank's side struggled to cope when Newcastle upped the ante to score twice in 20 minutes after the break - a spell that showed both how well they have done to reach this position as well as the size of the challenge facing them.

Brentford did press for a late equaliser but came up just short and while their quest for Europe looks like it may end the same way, they have eight games to prove the doubters wrong again.