Despite the gloomy weather, Dundee United are opting for their home comforts during the World Cup break.

The players are getting a few days off before getting back down to business at their St Andrews training base.

Prior to the Premiership shut down, manager Liam Fox said having an extra bit of time on the training pitch would be beneficial, allowing him to "hammer home messages" to his players, as they look to move themselves off the foot of the table once the top division resumes next month.