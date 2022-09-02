Fulham striker Jay Stansfield has completed arguably the most emotional move of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old has joined Exeter City on loan, the club where his late father Adam spent four seasons.

Stansfield's father died at the age of 31 after being diagnosed with cancer.

On electing to wear his father's number-nine shirt at Exeter, Stansfield said: "It means a lot. I know the pressure would be high if I had the number nine shirt or didn't. I thought it was only the right thing for me to do for me to come in and take the shirt.

"I'll be proud to wear it. Hopefully I can follow in the footsteps of what he did and hopefully go beyond."