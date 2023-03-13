Former Tottenham left-back Stephen Kelly thinks Southampton "have a decent chance of staying up" after their transformation under Ruben Selles.

Sunday's goalless draw at Old Trafford means Saints now have three clean sheets in their last five games.

Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "You felt at one point they were dead and buried, you felt that they weren’t coming back.

"Now, they just seem to have a little bit more about them. Defensively they are keeping clean sheets which is absolutely massive at this level.

"In the forward areas they look a bit more dangerous. I felt for Gavin Bazunu because they were putting him in positions where his confidence was shattered. He was conceding goals and having to pull off save after save. Now he is capable of pulling off the odd big save when needed be and the team seem to have got around them.

"Some of the strikes on goal [against Manchester United], they had great opportunities to go on and win that match and you can see their confidence.

"I felt after the cup match when they beat City that was going to be a chance where they went on a bit of a run after. Now I think they have a decent chance of staying up."

