Rangers hit back to earn draw away to Hoffenheim

Rangers hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Hoffenheim in Germany.

The hosts, who finished 12th in Bundesliga last season, had much the better of the first half, with Pavel Kaderabek and Ihlas Beboutaking taking advantage of some sloppy defending to find the net.

A 57th-minute trip on Abdallah Sima earned Rangers a penalty, which was dinked home by James Tavernier.

Soon after, the game was level as skipper Tavernier crossed for Sam Lammers to glance a header home.

New striker Danilo was introduced on the hour and was involved as Rangers almost snatched a late winner. Rabbi Matondo had a good sight of goal but his shot was beaten away by goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.