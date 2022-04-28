Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BBC Sport: "We should have had three points tonight. On and off the ball I was happy with how we played. We were very brave without the ball and the performance was excellent but we lacked a bit of determination and maybe a bit of luck inside the box.

"We have had it a bit too often this season where we have drawn games when we were clearly the better team. We had it in the first half of the season. We should have won this game."