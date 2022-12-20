Sandy Armour, Kille Hipoo fanzine

The midwinter break for the World Cup is a "once in a blue moon" scenario much like Killie losing at Tynecastle.

Sadly that was what happened on our first game back as Killie's deplorable away record continued with a 3-1 victory for the Jambos.

Under Steve Clarke we had a consistency of selection with a settled formation and that system didn't change if one player dropped out.

This season under Derek McInnes we are the polar opposite with constant shuffling of both personnel and formation.

It looks like we start with a negative mindset, perhaps too obsessed with the opposition, and things only improve once we show a bit of positivity to get back into the game.

I'm still backing the manager but my faith is diminishing week by week. McInnes needs to take a step back, accept that his Plan A isn't working and maybe just give a more positive Plan B a wee chance.