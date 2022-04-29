David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s game at Arsenal on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Moyes is encouraging his team to “move on” from Thursday’s frustrating Europea League defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt: “I’m disappointed but we focus on the next game. We’re getting ourselves ready for Arsenal now.”

He had a positive update on two injured centre-backs: “Angelo Ogbonna has started some running on the grass, which is good. Issa Diop is making a very good recovery and there’s always an outside chance he could return before the end of the season.”

He does not see the Arsenal game as the right time to blood young defenders: “The under-23s have done great this season – they’re going to finish second in their league behind Manchester City. For games like Arsenal, though, you need to try to help your younger players.”

On the importance of European football for West Ham: “I want us to stay in there. We’ve really enjoyed our European campaign and I think it’s lifted the entire club. We want to do it again.”

On Arsenal’s improvement under Mikel Arteta: “He’s done a really good job. They’ve done well and continued to build this year. Sometimes missing out on European football has an advantage as you can focus on the league - but big clubs always want to be in Europe.”

Follow all of today's Premier League news conferences