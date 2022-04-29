Tottenham v Leicester: What does the form show?

Tottenham have won seven of their past 10 Premier League games against Leicester (L3), as many as they had in their previous 21 against them in the competition (D5 L9).

Leicester won this exact fixture 2-0 last season, last winning consecutive away league games against Spurs in October 1999.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2014, Leicester have conceded more league goals against Tottenham than they have versus any other side (36). Tottenham’s 36 goals against Leicester is also the most they have scored against an opponent in that time.