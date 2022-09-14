Brentford v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Brentford have won five of their six home league games against Arsenal (L1), including a 2-0 victory in this fixture last term.

Arsenal have won four of their past six meetings with Brentford in all competitions since 1939 (D1 L1).

Only Erling Haaland (11) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than Brentford’s Ivan Toney so far this season (seven - five goals, two assists). Toney is averaging a goal or assist every 77 minutes in the Premier League this season, compared with one every 171 minutes in 2021-22.