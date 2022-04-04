Benfica manager Nelson Verissimo says his side must be at the top of their game if they are to beat Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Reds travel to Portugal for the first leg of their last eight tie in Lisbon on Tuesday and are favourites to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

"Liverpool are a very powerful team, guided by a coach who needs no introduction," said Verissimo of Jurgen Klopp's team.

"We'll have to be in peak form for both games like we were against Ajax."

Benfica knocked out the Dutch champions 3-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 in March. Klopp's side secured a 2-0 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro but were beaten by one goal in the second leg at Anfield.

Verissimo added: "If we play to what we are capable of, we can neutralise Liverpool's strengths.

"We feel that there are situations in which we can take advantage offensively and we'll have to have great security in the defensive process."

The return leg takes place on Wednesday, 13 April.