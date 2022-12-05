P﻿hil Foden says it's "a pleasure" to play with Jordan Henderson after the Liverpool midfielder inspired England to a comprehensive 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup.

H﻿enderson's first-half goal got England started against the Africa Cup of Nations winners and Foden explained he demonstrated all the attributes that have helped him win everything at club level with the Reds.

"﻿He is massive for us," Foden told BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily podcast.

"When someone is not doing something right, he is quick to tell you off and you need that leader and captain on the field. He's definitely got that in his locker.

"﻿It's a pleasure to play on the field with him as he is a really important player for us."

H﻿enderson himself was typically understated in evaluating his role.

"﻿It's always nice to get on the scoresheet but always the most important thing is the win," he said.

"﻿I tried to give everything for the team and I thought everyone's desire and hunger without the ball was really good."

