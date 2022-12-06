With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away for Premier League clubs, here's a rundown of Arsenal's fixtures.

The Gunners are currently in the Middle East for warm-weather training and will play a series of matches against top European opposition in the Dubai Super Cup.

Thursday, 8 December, Arsenal v Lyon, Dubai, 15:30 GMT

Tuesday, 13 December, Arsenal v AC Milan, Dubai, 14:00 GMT

Saturday, 17 December, Arsenal v Juventus, Dubai, 18:00 GMT

After defeat to Brighton in the third round of the Carabao Cup, Arsenal's first match back will be at home to West Ham on Boxing Day (20:00 GMT).