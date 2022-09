Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external

France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Juventus keen on a move for the 26-year-old. (Telefoot, via Standard), external

Old Trafford chiefs are split on transfer policy - Erik ten Hag wants to make more signings in January, but chief executive Richard Arnold wants to wait until the summer. (The Athletic), external

