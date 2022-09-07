S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Because Diego Costa didn’t fulfil the points criteria for his visa given he has not played since leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January, Wolves had to make a special application, which has now been approved.

Costa is due to fly into England on Tuesday night ahead of completing his move.

With Raul Jimenez and new signing Sasa Kalajdzic set to miss Saturday’s trip to Liverpool through injury, Wolves could be without a recognised striker at Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether Lage picks Costa in his squad after so long out.