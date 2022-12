Hearts' Kye Rowles played the whole game as Australia's heroic World Cup journey came to an end with a 2-1 defeat by Lionel Messi's Argentina in the last 16.

The centre-back has played every minute of the Socceroos historic campaign, and earned plenty of plaudits playing alongside Scotland-born Harry Souttar.

Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin were unused substitutes.

Match report: Argentina 2-1 Australia