W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Celtic confirmed that Peter Lawwell would return to the club as chairman.

H﻿ere's what you had to say:

P﻿eter: Magnificent news! We welcome Peter back. His talent, network and business acumen are second to none and he is a true Celtic man. What’s not to love?

P﻿aul: It's great news for Celtic - a good man, full of integrity, knows the club and the supporters, vast experience and respected all across European football. In short, a brilliant appointment - another great piece of business by Celtic.

B﻿rian: Surely there was other alternatives to his return. My only hope is that he will stay well away from the footballing side of the club, and let the current management team continue with the rebuilding of the team and our position at the summit of Scottish football.

G﻿eorge: I personally don't think it's a good idea. He can be a bit of a penny pincher, and right now we are doing fantastic with all the new players coming in. It didn't end well when he left and I think this will cause a bit of disruption with the club and fans.

D﻿avid: I would be happy if he brings the same amount of success as chairman as he did as chief executive, but think he has only come back as he believes that he can improve on that record. I wait to see the next period of engagement with the club with interest and wish him well.