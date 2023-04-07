Emery acknowledged his side's next target is qualifying for Europe: "We have to be very demanding and responsible about our work and be excited to be in a better position. We are doing it. From now until the end of the season we have to be consistent and strong. The next step now, the European competition. We are there, but we know we have to be very consistent, competing better than we are doing at home."

On Emiliano Buendia's recent upturn in form: "Emiliano, his wish is to win. Commitment to work every day is high. His energy is 80% positive. Some days we have to stop him. He can play better. His quality and skill is very important for us to try and use for an assist, or to get in the box and to also connect with the player getting back like Alex Moreno."

On opponents Forest: "We have to adapt and have to watch tomorrow immediately how they start the match. We have to control the game in our style and idea. It will be a difficult match because Forest, in their last matches, haven’t been good like they have been. Like every team, sometimes they play well, sometimes worse. Maybe they have some doubts now and are close to the bottom. But I know tomorrow will be difficult."

On in-form striker Ollie Watkins: “We are trying to use his qualities, his commitment, his power to try to add him to learn different ways to improve. He’s very humble to do it. Each session is very good; he’s the example. He wants to learn, improve. He listens to everything."