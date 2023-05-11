Marco Silva said Aleksandar Mitrovic's ban has been "tough" for the striker, but praised Fulham's dressing room and fans for their support.

The Serbia international will return for the trip to Southampton on Saturday after missing eight games for his sending off against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

"It has been tough, I will not lie to you," Silva said.

"His behaviour has been really good all this period. He knew, from the first day, it was going to be a different situation from a normal ban or a normal injury.

"He was always working with the team, but come the weekend, he had to be out. It was tough for him, but the dressing room supported him - and our fans as well. You can feel they are with him.

"It will be good to have him back. It was a strange feeling for us because it was an exaggerated thing. We admitted he cannot react like that; he admitted the mistake. We, as a club, kept strong and kept supporting him. It will be good to have him back."

Carlos Vinicius has impressed in Mitrovic's absence, scoring two goals in his past three games.

Silva said: "[It is a] Very good headache. It's what any manager wants. It was the reason we signed Carlos. Some important goals gave him the confidence he needs and it's nice to see him performing better and better in recent games.

"It shows everyone knows his role. Everyone is fighting for the club."