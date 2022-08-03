Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

In contrast to the euphoria that followed Bournemouth’s first promotion to the Premier League in 2015, it has been a relatively quiet summer. Marcus Tavernier is the only player to arrive for a fee, joining free agents Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell.

By contrast, nine players were signed in the 2015 summer window, although only Artur Boruc and Joshua King became first-team regulars.

Naturally, the common denominator between 2015 and 2022 is the universal pundits’ predictions of relegation, and fan expectations are not high.

Boss Scott Parker has understandably highlighted a lack of numbers in his squad, and I would expect more arrivals before the window closes – though not necessarily before opening day.

Having switched from last season’s 4-3-3 to a back three in pre-season, another centre-back is a must – a move for Liverpool’s Nat Phillips would surely suit all parties after last season’s successful loan – while Parker has looked at several experienced goalkeepers as back-up for player of the year Mark Travers.

Last time around, Bournemouth managed to stay in the top flight for five seasons – but fans who questioned the lack of a tangible legacy will have been cheered when building work recommenced on the Cherries’ new training ground, that had been halted by a combination of relegation and the pandemic.