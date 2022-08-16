Sammy James, Fulhamish, external

There's a mixed feeling amongst the fanbase about Saturday's draw at Wolves. Any point away from home is positive, however it was obviously disappointing to miss a late penalty which would have likely handed us that precious first win.

It also puts added pressure on Saturday's derby with Brentford, for which Marco Silva has plenty of selection headaches. Despite signing the players he craved in Bernd Leno and Issa Diop, the performances of the incumbents, Marek Rodak and Tim Ream, have been stellar in both games.

Marco has made it clear throughout his tenure that if you play well, you keep the shirt, and so you'd imagine both Marek and Tim will keep their places.

I imagine Marco wishes he had the same depth at the other end. With Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon both injured, Fulham are threadbare on the wings. We've been linked with veteran Willian as a stop-gap option, and personally I think it would be a sensible move.

It was great to see academy forward Jay Stanfield make his Premier League debut at Wolves, but the lack of attacking options off the bench is clear for all to see.

Hopefully we can bring in a reinforcement before Saturday's big game.