We asked for your views on how important Buyako Saka signing a new long-term deal at Arsenal is for the Gunners' future.

Here are some of your comments

OC: The best of a young group. People forget he has now played four seasons with the first team and is only 21 years old. The best is yet to come. A successful Euro's and World Cup and was the first player this season to 10+ goals and assists.

Antony: Absolutely buzzing that he’s signed a new long term contract. Onwards and upwards from here. Let’s hopefully push for trophies now.

Carla: This is more important than any new signings. Saka is the future of the club, our starboy and our best player.

Ben: Saka's performance in the Euros and following behaviour in response to such adversity were big reasons for my choosing to support Arsenal as a new Premier League fan so I couldn't be happier with him committing his prime years to being a Gunner!

William: Well, if Saka rediscovers his right leg there is hope. Every Premier League defence are fully aware that he will manoeuvre the ball to his left foot.

Phill: Great talent without a doubt, I'm not sure he's worthy of the astronomical wages reported.