Hibs 1-0 Hearts: What the manager said

Lee Johnson spoke to BBC Sportsound after Hibs' first win in 10 games against rivals Hearts:

“I really enjoyed it. It was intense, passionate. I thought our fans were unbelievable today - it was a club win that.

"We’re desperate to give something back - it’s a wonderful club with so much potential and these are the days and performances that we need more of.

"It was a performance marker, in the manner we got the win against a good Hearts side. Very rarely this season have we been able to put out a strong spine.

"All credit to the boys today in the way that every man left nothing on the pitch. We’re not in a position where we can Barcelona somebody in terms of our passing and movement, but we battled and that’s what our fans want to see.

"It can’t be a one-off, there’s got to be a consistency. I had a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye at the end, because it felt emotional. It’s three points, but it felt like it’s been too long coming. It was a good day for us and we want many, many more.”