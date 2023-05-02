W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Chelsea have an exceptionally tough final stretch of the season to play, and it's very hard to see where they can pick up any points or positivity given the evidence of the last few months.

One way they can get fans back onside is by playing some of the exciting signings made in January, or some of the more promising academy players.

The sight of Mykhailo Mudryk or Lewis Hall in the starting eleven is likely to cheer up any Chelsea fan who has otherwise seen enough this season.

But it comes with its own risks too. Throwing inexperienced players into this mess at this stage could be counterproductive, and could end up hurting the development of some of the new arrivals and talented youngsters.

There will be complaints if we see veterans or players likely leaving this summer are picked in the team, but the alternative is a jumbled-up assortment of kids and new faces still finding their feet. Will playing in these games (and potentially losing every one) really help them in the long run?

So expect changes for these final six games, starting tonight, but don't expect a total revolution - there's too much at stake, even with nothing tangible to play for.