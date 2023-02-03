Following comments made on The Red Kop podcast about Fabinho's form we asked for your thoughts.

Here are some comments:

Imoter: The psychological trauma of last season's quadruple disappointment has come back to haunt the entire squad. Fabinho's case is worst, hence individual difference.

Pete: Fabinho has been off the pace for a while now. Once a shoe-in for every first eleven, he has started to become a liability on the pitch. There is no experienced replacement for him at present (with exception of Milner who can play that position but really doesn't have the pace) and a signing like Declan Rice was really due last summer.

Vardon: The arrival of his new child and the adjustment that comes with it seems to have been ignored. A disappointing World Cup, and the lack of a rest period also seems to be a factor that isn't acknowledged. No settled back four adds to the pressure, perhaps he would have been moved to centre-back if the midfield wasn't so thin in quality and form.

Al: I am no big fan of him anymore. He is lazy. Too many mistakes. I want to say this to Klopp - sell, sell, sell. We've had enough with him.