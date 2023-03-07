Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Some Wolves fans, including me, have been a little critical of Julen Lopetegui’s in-game changes in recent weeks - but he got it absolutely spot on against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Spurs zipped the ball around with poise and purpose in the first half and found joy behind Wolves’ full-backs via their own wing-backs. Wolves offered nothing and rode their luck to stay in the game.

The enforced introduction of Raul Jimenez, combined with Wolves switching to a back five, completely changed the dynamics of the game and the hosts dominated the next 45 minutes.

Son Heung-min hit the bar early on, but it was one-way traffic after that as the change in approach allowed Wolves to find their rhythm and create chances - something that hasn’t happened much this season.

It really was like Wolves of yesteryear as previous stalwarts such as Jonny, Jimenez and Joao Moutinho all produced quality performances after the switch to five at the back.

It was a huge three points for Wolves’ survival bid, but they are still right in the thick of it.

Hopefully such a performance will breed confidence going into Sunday's difficult trip to Newcastle United.