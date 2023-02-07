A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Crystal Palace's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Saturday felt like a free hit - and the narrow defeat that followed was unlikely to be demoralising for Patrick Vieira.

The team showed some fight, rallied after the Casemiro red card, and were able to debut both of their new midfield acquisitions - but the match was significant due to who was missing from the line-up.

Few Premier League teams in the past decade have been as reliant on a single player as Palace on Zaha. His hamstring-injury-induced absence is potentially a sneak preview of next season and a timely one.

Having a saviour down the left flank is convenient, but the club will eventually have to learn to operate without Zaha's talent and see who can step up in his place.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are the prime candidates, but the entire mindset may need to switch from having that focal star player to a balanced attacking team.