Porteous 'offered contract extension'

Ryan Porteous has been offered a contract extension by Hibernian as the 23-year-old Scotland squad centre-half enters the final year of his current deal. (The Herald), external

Momodou Bojang, the 21-year-old forward who has joined Hibernian on loan from Gambian club Rainbow, says he rejected offers from clubs in Portugal and Sweden in order to move to the Scottish Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

