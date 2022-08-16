Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Palace

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will be delighted with the manner in which his team contested this game and came away with a point they will feel they deserved.

Palace lived dangerously on occasions, which is inevitable at Anfield, but they defended with real courage and were also lively on the break, as was perfectly exemplified by Wilfried Zaha’s cool finish from Eberechi Eze’s pass.

Zaha could even have won it late on, only to hit the post, but this is a result which will be a source of great satisfaction for Vieira and his players.

Palace were resolute, threatening and also stood firm in the closing stages as Anfield was at full volume and Liverpool attacked The Kop.

But it was a subdued Anfield at the final whistle, much of which was down to the way Palace managed this game to earn an excellent draw.

