How do you solve a problem like Ronaldo?

Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Sources have told BBC Sport they fear there will be no change to Manchester United's current issues until Cristiano Ronaldo has gone and there is a belief amongst some that even if the forward left and there was no replacement, the general uplift would trigger a significant improvement in overall performances.

It is this issue Erik ten Hag, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough are wrestling with before the transfer window closing on 1 September.

Winless United are bottom of the Premier League and play Liverpool on Monday 22 August.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday, former United defender Gary Neville said: "There is a massive decision to make on Ronaldo.

"He is obviously not happy, the problem is if they lose him there is nothing left in the goalscoring part of the pitch. I genuinely think if he leaves and they don't bring people in they could finish bottom half of the table."

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo was United's top scorer last season - and third in the Premier League - but the club finished sixth and missed out on Champions League qualification.

