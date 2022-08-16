Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Sources have told BBC Sport they fear there will be no change to Manchester United's current issues until Cristiano Ronaldo has gone and there is a belief amongst some that even if the forward left and there was no replacement, the general uplift would trigger a significant improvement in overall performances.

It is this issue Erik ten Hag, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough are wrestling with before the transfer window closing on 1 September.

Winless United are bottom of the Premier League and play Liverpool on Monday 22 August.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday, former United defender Gary Neville said: "There is a massive decision to make on Ronaldo.

"He is obviously not happy, the problem is if they lose him there is nothing left in the goalscoring part of the pitch. I genuinely think if he leaves and they don't bring people in they could finish bottom half of the table."

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo was United's top scorer last season - and third in the Premier League - but the club finished sixth and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Read more on United possibly letting Ronaldo leave