'Not my fondest memory' - Goodwin seeking better fortune against Hibs

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is hoping for a happier outcome on Sunday than the last time he faced Hibs – a 6-0 thrashing in January that saw him sacked by Aberdeen.

"That isn't my fondest memory of my career to date,” said Goodwin. “It was a very difficult time for me. Hibs were very good on the day, unfortunately my Aberdeen team, not so good.

"This is a completely different situation. A different group of players, we have Hibs on our own patch where we have actually done very well in the four games since I have been in.

"We have had two at home and both performances against Aberdeen and St Mirren were excellent. We have got good confidence within the group.

"We are all looking forward to the game on Sunday. It is a good opportunity for the players, live on the telly, to show how good they are and to show what this means to them and how desperate they are to turn things around."