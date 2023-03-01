Sands' loan spell cut short
James Sands has left Rangers early to return to parent club New York City.
The USA international was due to stay at Ibrox until the end of the season, having arrived in January last year on an 18-month loan.
#RangersFC can today confirm James Sands has returned to parent club @NYCFC.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 1, 2023
Everyone at Rangers wishes him well moving forwards.
