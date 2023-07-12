Carl Starfelt had "only heard positive things" about Brendan Rodgers prior to working with him.

Since meeting his new boss, who was reappointed Celtic manager this summer, the Swedish centre-back's opinion hasn't changed.

"He’s a really good guy and a really good manager," the defender told Celtic TV. "You can see that from his record, so I’m very happy to work with him."

Speaking from Celtic's Portugal-based training camp, Starfelt says the work is allowing last season's domestic treble winners to "lay the foundation" for another successful campaign.

"This where we need to set our play and also to get really fit," he added. "We also need to learn the manager’s way to play.

“It’s a love/hate relationship a little bit - you do what you love, which is play football, but obviously with the heat and the two sessions a day, it’s really hard."