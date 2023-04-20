Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes "anything is possible" for the club this season.

City remain in the hunt for the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League, with pundits talking up their chances off the back of a superb run of form.

European success has evaded the club, though Kompany feels it is only a matter of time before the Champions League is captured.

"I have been impressed by Manchester City for the last 10 years," said Burnley manager Kompany.

"It's what they do and it is just a question of time. The consistency is too big for it not to happen eventually.

"They are winning consistently and they have got that momentum so anything is possible for them this year again."