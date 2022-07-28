Brentford made it two away behind-closed-doors wins in two days by ending Arsenal's 100% winning run in pre-season with victory at the Gunners' training ground.

Thomas Frank rang the changes from Tuesday's success at Brighton, handing keeper Thomas Strakosha his first appearance since signing from Lazio.

It took just 10 minutes for the Brentford attack to ignite as Bryan Mbeumo clipped home from Ryan Trevitt's cross.

After Eddie Nketiah equalised for Arsenal, Trevitt himself got latched onto Keane Lewis-Potter's through ball and slotted past Matt Turner.

The Bees round off their pre-season preparations with a game against Real Betis at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday (15:00 BST).