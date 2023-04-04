Callum Wilson says there is "a long way to go" in Newcastle's battle for a Champions League spot but believe's "it's doable and in our hands".

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast following his side's impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United, the forward said: "We played unbelievable in the game.

"St James' Park as everyone knows is a tough place to play, so to get Manchester United up here after losing to them in the cup final it was an extra motivation. We could take over them in the league and still push for the top four and the boys carried out an unbelievable performance."

The England international came on late in the game to score the second goal in the 88th minute.

Having struggled for game time recently due to injury, he said for him "it's about making an impact".

"I've been training well, I've got on the scoresheet and it's given the manager a decision to make now because Alex [Isak] has been playing whilst you nurse niggles and he's done a fantastic job in that situation," he added.

"The manager has stuck with him which is rightly so and now it's about me applying the pressure."

The Magpies now sit third in the league separated from Tottenham and United in fourth and fifth by goal difference, but the former Bournemouth player knows it's "a long way to go yet".

"Of course it's doable and it's in our hands, but everyone at this stage of the season is trying to achieve their ambitions for whatever situation they've found themselves in.

"We've just got to take it game by game, which is a cliche, but it is the situation."

Listen to the full podcast with Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio on BBC Sounds